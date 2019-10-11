Texas Judge Tees Up Block On Trump's $6.1B Wall Fund

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday teed up a block on the Trump administration’s planned diversion of $6.1 billion in defense funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, ruling that President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border is unlawful. U.S. District Judge David Briones said that Trump’s plan to divert the money flouts Congress’ decision to appropriate less than $1.4 billion for the wall, rejecting the administration’s argument that lawmakers didn’t intend to stop the White House from using other funds. “Defendants' use of funds to build a border wall violates the Consolidated Appropriations Act,” the...

