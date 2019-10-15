States Say Bar On Asylum Rule Must Stay To Avoid Trauma

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- More than 20 states urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold a block on the Trump administration's policy denying asylum claims from migrants entering through a country besides their own, saying Tuesday that the rule "inflicts unnecessary peril and trauma." The policy, introduced in July, requires asylum-seekers who travel through Mexico or Guatemala en route to the U.S. to first apply for protection there. However, the states, led by California, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., said in a court filing in support of nonprofit groups challenging the new rule that the Latin American countries are dangerous and unable to offer adequate protection to...

