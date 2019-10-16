Why Trump's Orders On Agency Guidance Are Significant

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 9, President Donald Trump signed two groundbreaking executive orders to increase transparency, certainty and due process in the development and use of guidance documents by federal agencies. These are fundamental and powerful reforms that have major implications for the U.S. regulatory system and have received bipartisan praise from former regulatory czars for Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.[1] First, the “Promoting the Rule of Law Through Improved Agency Guidance Documents” executive order requires traditional executive agencies to issue regulations establishing good guidance practices, or GGPs. This includes posting guidance on easily accessible websites, soliciting public comment before finalizing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS