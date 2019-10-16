Banks Must Face Bond Price-Fixing Suit Post-Deutsche Deal

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Tuesday that banks he'd previously dismissed from a bond price-fixing lawsuit cannot escape claims again in light of information investors gleaned from a settlement with Deutsche Bank. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said new chatroom excerpts contained in the investors' third amended complaint finally ties banking behemoths like Barclays Capital Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities LLC to an alleged conspiracy among securities units of the world's largest financial institutions to fix bond prices for government-sponsored entities. While those previously dismissed banks had argued that the newly introduced excerpts don't support two of the investors' three...

