Boustani Accuses Feds Of 'Misdirection' As Trial Begins

Law360, New York (October 16, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani on Wednesday told a New York jury his client was involved in payments to government officials in Mozambique, which prosecutors say were part of a $2 billion fraud scheme, but denied that he defrauded investors or laundered any funds. Boustani is accused of conspiring with former Credit Suisse bankers, Mozambican government officials and others in a ploy to use state-backed companies to obtain more than $2 billion in government-secured loans — purportedly for maritime projects in the African country to be completed by Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder Privinvest — and divert over $200 million...

