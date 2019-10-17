Ex-Credit Suisse Exec Says He Cashed In On $2B Loan Fraud

Law360, New York (October 17, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the trial of Privinvest executive Jean Boustani, who’s accused of a $2 billion Mozambican government loan fraud scheme, on Thursday heard a former Credit Suisse managing director describe how he worked to pile more debt on state-backed companies, which fueled his stream of kickbacks. Andrew Pearse, 49, the former head of Credit Suisse's Global Financing Group, took the witness stand for his second day of testimony in the trial of Boustani, a 42-year-old Lebanese lead salesman for the Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder. Prosecutors say Boustani conspired to defraud investors in $2 billion in loans handed out by Credit Suisse and Russian bank...

