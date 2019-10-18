Ex-Credit Suisse Exec Tells Of Hidden Ploy To Aid $2B Fraud

Law360, New York (October 18, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A former Credit Suisse investment banker on Friday testified of how he continued in secret to push through a deal at the bank that prosecutors say was part of a $2 billion fraud and kickback scheme involving loans to Mozambican state-backed companies, even after he left the Swiss lender. Credit Suisse employees structured $2 billion in deals to aid in a fraud and kickback scheme, a former investment banker testified Friday. (AP) Andrew Pearse, 49, the former head of Credit Suisse's Global Financing Group, took the witness stand for his third day of testimony in the trial of former Privinvest Group...

