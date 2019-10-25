UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (October 25, 2019, 6:03 PM BST) -- The past week has seen a British insurer file new claims against France in connection with a major oil spill, Citibank take the U.K.'s tax authority to court and a German bank sue an Indian steel tycoon. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services AT Capital Pte. Ltd. v. Kerkar Singaporean investment company AT Capital Pte. filed a general commercial contract claim against Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar on Oct. 23. Kerkar works for companies connected to Super Break, an organizer of short vacations that fell into administration earlier this year. AT Capital is represented by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. ...

