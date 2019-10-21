Firm Wants $10M Extortion Claims By Ex-NFL Player Tossed

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Georgia law firm asked an Ohio federal court on Monday to toss allegations by an ex-Cincinnati Bengals football player that the attorneys and their female client sought to extort him for $10 million over allegations that he sexually assaulted the woman. Chinedum Ndukwe cannot assert extortion and coercion allegations as civil claims because under Ohio law they are characterized as crimes, and he fails to sufficiently establish that he is the victim of intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to motions to dismiss filed separately on Monday in the Southern District of Ohio by J. Walker & Associates LLC and...

