House Says Illegal Crossings Are Not National Emergency

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives told a California federal judge Friday that illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border don't amount to a national emergency allowing President Donald Trump to transfer $3.6 billion in defense funding to build a wall. In a filing requesting the court for permission to support states seeking to block the diversion of military funds, the lawmakers said a surge in unauthorized crossings along the southern border is a domestic law enforcement problem, not a national emergency requiring the use of armed forces. "In order to transfer funds under Section 2808, there must be a national emergency that 'requires...

