State AGs Reach $48B Proposed Deal To End Opioid Cases

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Four attorneys general on Monday unveiled a proposed $48 billion deal with major drug companies — Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and the nation's largest drug distributors — to resolve a wave of opioid-crisis lawsuits. The proposed global deal, details of which leaked last week, would settle suits accusing Teva, J&J, McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. of fueling an addiction epidemic with reckless painkiller sales. Under the deal, Teva would cough up $23 billion in drug donations and $250 million in cash over 10 years, J&J would pay $4 billion over two or three years, and distributors would...

