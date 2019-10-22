Kaplan Fox, Labaton Vie To Lead Textron Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP are both fighting for the lead counsel role in a proposed shareholder class action accusing Textron Inc. of hiding sales performance problems with a snowmobile company it bought in 2017. The investors allege the aviation company misled them about its $316 million acquisition of Arctic Cat Inc. by neglecting to disclose that sales of Arctic's specialty recreational vehicles were lagging, ultimately prompting a damaging stock drop when Textron's year-end earnings guidance was slashed in October 2018. Both Kaplan Fox and Labaton told a New York federal court Monday that their respective shareholder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS