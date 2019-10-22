On Cross, Ex-Credit Suisse Exec Says Feds Bungled Charges

Law360, New York (October 22, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani on Tuesday grilled a former Credit Suisse managing director who pled guilty to his role in a purported $2 billion fraud and kickback scheme involving loans to Mozambican state-backed companies, getting him to agree that prosecutors made multiple errors when they indicted him. New Zealand national Andrew Pearse, 49, the former head of Credit Suisse's Global Financing Group, took the witness stand for his fifth day of testimony in the trial of Boustani, who is accused of money laundering and conspiring to defraud investors in loans made by Credit Suisse and Russian bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS