Firm Denied Win In Hagens Berman Atty Fee Dispute

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to grant an early victory to a New Jersey law firm alleging Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP cut it out of $5.7 million in attorney fees from a suit over the use of student-athletes' likenesses, saying it still wasn't clear that Hagens Berman was obligated to share the money. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken said in an order on Tuesday that there was still a legitimate factual dispute over whether Hagens Berman was even obligated to honor a fee-splitting agreement with McIlwain LLC after the firm was fired by its client, which happened months before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS