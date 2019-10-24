College Athletes Defend Win Over NCAA In 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A broad class of college basketball and football players suing the NCAA over its restrictive caps on whether — and how much — they can be paid have asked the Ninth Circuit to blow up those rules once and for all. In an opening brief filed Wednesday, the athletes lauded the March ruling by U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken that led both them and the NCAA to appeal, saying it was clear she generally agreed with them that the NCAA’s cherished notion of amateurism has “been exposed as a post hoc pretext to justify naked restraints on trade.” But by declining...

