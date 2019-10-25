Counseling Cannabis Cos. Requires A Holistic Approach

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Cannabis-related businesses have many of the same legal needs as any other business, from general advice and counsel to assistance with corporate formation, commercial contracts, employment risk management, intellectual property protection, real estate matters and litigation. These companies nevertheless operate in one of the most challenging regulatory environments of any consumer sector, such that specialized legal services are required to avoid disastrous consequences to the company, its principals and its investors. Licensing Versus Compliance Companies entering new cannabis markets must focus first on obtaining the required licenses and permits, which is often a very competitive, expensive and uncertain process. It’s easy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS