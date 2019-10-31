SEC's Fraud Enforcement Shows Quality, If Not Quantity

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- In September 2018, shortly before the beginning of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's 2019 fiscal year, SEC Division of Enforcement Co-Director Stephanie Avakian discussed the standard by which the enforcement program should be judged.[1] In Avakian’s eyes, and echoed this year by Co-Director Steven Peikin[2], the SEC should be judged by quality, not quantity: “[Statistics] do not provide a full and meaningful picture of the quality, nature, and effectiveness of the Division’s efforts.”[3] By this metric, fiscal year 2019 was a positive year for the SEC in the area of financial fraud. The SEC brought several cases alleging that public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS