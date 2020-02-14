What Attys Should Know As Juul Battles Blaze Of Litigation

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- A litigation firestorm surrounding e-cigarette colossus Juul Labs is threatening to engulf many other players in the multibillion-dollar vaping market and appears poised to test innovative theories in product liability law. Here, Law360 explains the key cases and issues that attorneys should watch. 'A Lot More Lawsuits' Are Coming The surge of suits against Juul, which controls three-quarters of the domestic e-cig market, was largely sparked by a proposed class action called Bradley Colgate v. Juul. The case, brought on behalf of all Juul customers in the U.S., emerged in California federal court in April 2018 and has survived multiple motions to dismiss....

