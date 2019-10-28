9th Circ. Finds Union's Call To Join Strike Unlawful

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board was right to rule that a local ironworkers union illegally tried to pull neutral construction workers into its strike against a contractor, the Ninth Circuit held Monday, saying the union's actions weren't protected by the First Amendment. A three-judge panel enforced a one-page August 2017 NLRB decision that Local 229 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers violated the National Labor Relations Act when a representative texted and called construction workers at CMC Rebar to get them involved in the union's strike against Western Concrete Pumping Inc. The companies were each subcontractors on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS