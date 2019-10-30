DHS Waives More Enviro Rules To Build Border Wall In Texas

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Days before the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security steps down, the agency on Wednesday once again waived environmental laws it said were in the way of quickly building barriers along Texas’ southern border with Mexico to stem the flow of unauthorized immigrants and drugs. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan announced for the third time in as many months the shelving of federal, state and local laws for more portions of the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border. Additional physical barriers are needed in this area due to the high amount of illegal entry, McAleenan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS