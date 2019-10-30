Insurers Blast 'Improper' Additions To Ocwen ERISA Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Assurant Inc. and several other companies on Wednesday ripped a union pension fund's bid to amend its suit accusing Ocwen Financial Corp. of exploiting homeowners during the financial crisis, telling a New York federal judge that the fund's trustees weren't candid about the scope of the revisions. While the trustees of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union & Employers Midwest Pension Fund told the court that they wanted to amend their complaint to add trusts to the case, they didn't "candidly explain what their other new allegations would accomplish," said Assurant in its opposition. Assurant — along with American Security...

