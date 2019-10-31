Televisa Investors Seek Cert. In FIFA Bribery Scandal Suit

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Televisa Group shareholders urged a New York federal court to certify their class action over the Mexican company's involvement in the sprawling FIFA corruption scandal, telling the judge that thousands of investors were impacted by Televisa's alleged $15 million bribery scheme. Led by the Colleges of Applied Arts & Technology Pension Plan, the investors said in their certification bid Wednesday that the proposed class of all buyers of Televisa American depositary receipts between April 11, 2013, and Jan. 25, 2018, fulfills the requirements of Rule 23, the federal law that governs class actions. The shareholders allege they bought their ADRs, or...

