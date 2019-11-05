Atty Says Ex-Fox Guest's Defamation Suit Served Too Late

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- A former Fox News guest commentator suing a lawyer for allegedly orchestrating a campaign suggesting the financier and Trump supporter pushed a bogus murder conspiracy story on the cable news network waited too long to serve the complaint, the lawyer told a Texas federal court. The court should toss investment adviser and former Fox News Channel contributor Ed Butowsky's $118 million defamation suit because he missed a 90-day deadline to serve attorney Douglas H. Wigdor and his namesake firm the documents that were originally filed in July, according to Monday's motion to dismiss. If not for that reason, the Texas court...

