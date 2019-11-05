Boustani In On Loan Scam, 2nd Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Says

Law360, New York (November 5, 2019, 8:08 PM EST) -- A former Credit Suisse Group investment banker on Tuesday took the witness stand in the trial of Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani over a complex purported $2 billion fraud and kickback scheme involving Mozambican maritime projects, telling jurors he agreed to take bribes from Boustani in exchange for smoothing over loan deals. Surjan Singh, a former managing director in the Swiss bank's fixed income division, is the second former Credit Suisse banker-turned-cooperating witness to testify against Boustani, a Lebanese national who stands accused of defrauding investors in loans made by Credit Suisse and Russian bank VTB to Mozambican state-backed special purpose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS