Roger Stone Lied Because 'Truth Looked Bad' For Trump: DOJ

Law360, Washington (November 6, 2019, 10:03 PM EST) -- A federal prosecutor came out swinging Wednesday during opening arguments in the criminal trial of former Trump adviser Roger Stone, asserting that the self-described political "dirty trickster" willfully and repeatedly lied to Congress "under oath to cover up his tracks" because "the truth looked bad for Donald Trump." Just minutes after a 12-member jury was selected, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky showed jurors a trove of Stone's emails and text messages with top Trump 2016 campaign officials regarding his knowledge of hacked emails WikiLeaks planned to release leading up to the presidential election to damage Hillary Clinton's candidacy. "In a critical...

