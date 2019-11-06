Trump Admin's Health Care 'Conscience Rule' Shot Down

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 2:42 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday voided a new rule meant to shield health care providers from having to take part in procedures such as abortion if they have moral or religious objections, ruling that the Trump administration’s rationale behind the regulations was “factually untrue.” In his 147-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer granted summary judgment to a coalition of states and local governments, Planned Parenthood and the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association, among others, in their suits challenging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' so-called conscience rule. The judge vacated the rule, which...

