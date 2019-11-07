Calif. Group Can't Use Housing Law To Block Clippers Arena

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:52 PM EST) -- A California judge has denied a local residents coalition's efforts to block the city of Inglewood's plan to sell land for a $1.2 billion arena for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, finding the city doesn’t have to comply with a state law requiring unused land to be offered for affordable housing. Superior Court Judge Daniel S. Murphy said Wednesday in a 29-page order that he wasn’t persuaded by the Uplift Inglewood Coalition’s argument that the city violated the Surplus Land Act when it accepted $1.5 million for an exclusive negotiation agreement with Murphy's Bowl LLC, the developer of the proposed arena. The judge...

