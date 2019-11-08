Roger Stone Atty, Key Witness Clash Over WikiLeaks Contacts

Law360, Washington (November 8, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- A star witness in Roger Stone's criminal trial lashed out at an attorney for the former Trump campaign adviser over the assertion that he misled Stone into believing he had personal connections with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose group released emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee's computer system. "OK, I'm the big back channel!" New York radio host Randy Credico sarcastically told Robert C. Buschel of Buschel Gibbons PA in a heated exchange during cross-examination Friday, the third day of arguments in a D.C. federal court. "I mean, come on, buddy." The drama came on the same day former Trump...

