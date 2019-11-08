States' Vaping Bans Face Legal Hurdles

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:19 PM EST) -- As public health officials confront an outbreak of lung injuries linked to vaping from e-cigarettes, a patchwork of state and local responses have cropped up in lieu of federal regulation. But with a developing and not yet fully understood problem, and with several e-cigarette bans in a handful of states already blocked by courts amid concerns that bans could reverse gains in curbing tobacco use, the regulatory maneuvering over vaping is likely to be among the biggest policy issues of the months to come. And while the ultimate result of actions by governors, health agencies, local and state governments and likely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS