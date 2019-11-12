High Court DACA Ruling Could Tee Up Another Legal Fight

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- A favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court for advocates of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, though unlikely, could pave the way for the Trump administration to rescind the program again and invite more litigation. The court's majority appeared to suggest that the administration would be allowed to repeal the program, which has provided deportation relief and work authorization to about 800,000 young unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. While some of the justices inside the courtroom questioned the extent to which people have relied on DACA, hundreds of protesters swarmed the court outside to...

