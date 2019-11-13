Apple Says App Store 'Revolutionized' Developer Market

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. has hit back against developers suing over the company's App Store practices, telling a California federal court that the alleged anti-competitive conduct has not harmed consumers, but rather has revolutionized the way software applications are distributed. Apple filed its answer on Monday to a proposed class action that accuses the Silicon Valley giant of using its dominance over the distribution of apps on its devices to extract exorbitant fees and impose unfair restrictions on developers. The company argued that it lacks a dominant position in any recognizable market and that the fees it charges are needed to support the distribution platform....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS