Apple Says App Store 'Revolutionized' Developer Market

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. has hit back against developers suing over the company's App Store practices, telling a California federal court that the alleged anti-competitive conduct has not harmed consumers, but rather has revolutionized the way software applications are distributed.

Apple filed its answer on Monday to a proposed class action that accuses the Silicon Valley giant of using its dominance over the distribution of apps on its devices to extract exorbitant fees and impose unfair restrictions on developers. The company argued that it lacks a dominant position in any recognizable market and that the fees it charges are needed to support the distribution platform....

