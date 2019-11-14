DC Circ. Ponders If Chevron Saves Group Health Plan Rule

Law360, Washington (November 14, 2019, 7:25 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit wrestled Thursday with whether the Chevron doctrine, which gives deference to federal agencies when interpreting ambiguous statutes, applies to a hotly contested U.S. Department of Labor rule that makes it easier for small employers and the self-employed to avoid Affordable Care Act regulations for the small-group marketplace. The federal government is trying to restore the Labor Department’s so-called association health plan rule, which a trial judge gutted after several states and the District of Columbia challenged it as a Trump administration tactic to dismantle part of the Obama-era health law. The rule would allow small employers to form associations...

