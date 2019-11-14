Mozambique Maritime Deals Were Legit, Boustani Jury Hears

Law360, New York (November 14, 2019, 10:56 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani on Thursday sought to cast a different light on maritime projects in Mozambique that prosecutors say were at the center of a $2 billion fraud and kickback scheme, eliciting testimony from insiders at the Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder who told jurors the projects were aboveboard. Boustani, a 42-year old Lebanese national, is on trial over claims he defrauded investors in $2 billion of Mozambican government-guaranteed loans made by Credit Suisse and Russian bank VTB that financed three state-backed special-purpose vehicles — Proindicus, EMATUM and MAM — which contracted with Privinvest to build tuna fishing, coastal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS