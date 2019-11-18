3 Takeaways From Roger Stone's Criminal Trial

Law360, Washington (November 18, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- More than six months after ending his probe into Russia interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, former special counsel Robert Mueller scored a significant victory Friday when a jury found longtime Trump associate Roger Stone guilty on all seven charges, including lying to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks. Stone, 67, who's set to be sentenced in February, is facing up to 20 years in prison. The verdict has put an end to the last case lodged by the special counsel in January and is the sixth conviction to be imposed against an associate of the president. A 12-member jury...

