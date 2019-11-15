Investors Knew Of Mozambique Graft, Boustani Jury Hears

Law360, New York (November 15, 2019, 9:28 PM EST) -- Jurors in the securities fraud trial of Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani over a purported $2 billion fraud and kickback scheme involving Mozambican state-backed loans heard on Friday from a former emerging markets asset manager turned consultant who said corruption in the East African country was well known to investors. Boustani is accused of defrauding investors in over $2 billion in loans Credit Suisse and Russian Bank VTB made to three Mozambican government-backed special purpose vehicles — Proindicus, EMATUM and MAM — in order to finance maritime projects which Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder Privinvest was contracted to complete. Prosecutors say Boustani and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS