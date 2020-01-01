California Legislation And Regulation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Golden State businesses are bracing themselves for a rocky start to 2020 as sweeping regulations that restrict data collection and expand worker and consumer protections went into effect Jan. 1, while the state's utilities woes and environmental policy battle with the federal government are expected to escalate, experts told Law360. Legal experts say many businesses waited too long to address the state's landmark privacy statute, called the California Consumer Privacy Act, which took effect Jan. 1 and was rushed into law in June 2018. The CCPA made the Golden State the first in the nation to give consumers the right to...

