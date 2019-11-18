T-Mobile, Sprint Don't Want Foreign Merger Studies At Trial

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- Academic studies that look at how telecom mergers affected competition in markets outside the U.S. don't belong at a trial aiming to block the $56 billion tie-up of Sprint and T-Mobile, the telecom giants have told a New York federal judge. New York, California and more than a dozen other states should be barred from presenting any data that analyzes the effects of similar mergers in other countries at their quickly approaching trial challenging the mega mobile merger, the companies argued in a Friday filing. Comparing the union of T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. — which has already received the...

