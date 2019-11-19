FAA Efforts Aim To Reduce Drone Jurisdictional Disputes

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 4:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration and local governments continue to vie for control of the airspace being used by drones. This tension is only going to intensify as we approach the year's end and enter 2020. The FAA has been working hard to put new rules in place to permit drones to fly directly over large concentrations of people. The main holdup has been the creation of the so-called remote identification rules that will allow for detection and identification of unmanned aircraft no matter where they fly. After more than a year of delay, the FAA is slated to release the remote...

