Class Action Watchdog Objects To Equifax Data Breach Deal

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- A class action watchdog who recently challenged a Google privacy settlement at the U.S. Supreme Court objected Tuesday to Equifax's data breach deal, claiming that class counsel inflated its fee request and stifled consumers' efforts to make monetary claims. Ted Frank and attorneys at the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute’s Center for Class Action Fairness argued in Georgia federal court that the settlement, which Equifax values at up to $700 million, "flunks" federal requirements for being fair, reasonable and adequate. Class counsel's request for $77.5 million in attorney fees, for example, is based on a $380.5 million compensation fund that lawyers for the class misleadingly called...

