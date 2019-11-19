Ex-Executives Ran JFK Airport Bribery Scheme, NY AG Says

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:26 PM EST) -- A former British Airways executive and the former chief of an airport ground-services company were indicted on bribery and money laundering charges over an alleged kickbacks-for-contracts scheme at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the New York State Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday. A Queens County Supreme Court grand jury returned a 17-count indictment alleging Jeff Kinsella, the former CEO of Ground Services International, paid $5.4 million in bribes to Steven Clark, a former British Airways senior vice president, between 2011 and 2016 in exchange for awarding GSI lucrative ground-handling services contracts at JFK’s Terminal 7, which British Airways operates pursuant to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS