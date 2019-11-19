Boustani Denies Bribes, Says He 'Tangoed' With Mozambicans

Law360, New York (November 19, 2019, 9:40 PM EST) -- Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani readily acknowledged at his fraud and money laundering trial Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court that he arranged to pay a Mozambican agent and a Credit Suisse banker millions, but declined to call them bribes or kickbacks. Testifying for a second day in his defense, Boustani recounted in great detail his conversations with various dealmakers in Mozambique — including onetime Credit Suisse banker Andrew Pearse, agent Teofilo Nhangumele and even Mozambican President Armando Guebuza — who all sought money from Boustani that he characterized merely as fees or investment funds. In one memorable episode, Boustani said he...

