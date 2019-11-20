Ex-Fox Commentator Fights Atty's Bid To Nix Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- A former Fox News guest commentator who filed a $118 million defamation suit against a lawyer but whose own legal counsel missed a deadline to serve the initial complaint has urged a Texas federal court not to toss the case, as he would lose out on his claim. The Eastern District of Texas should allow Ed Butowsky to proceed with his litigation against attorney Douglas H. Wigdor and his namesake firm, as Butowsky would otherwise miss a two-year statute of limitations on his business disparagement claim, according to the former commentator's response Tuesday to the lawyer's motion to dismiss the case....

