DOJ Can't DQ Munger Tolles In Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Fight

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday shot down a bid by the U.S. Department of Justice to intervene in several states' effort to block Sprint and T-Mobile's planned merger, saying that it was "inexcusable" that the attempt to disqualify the states' lead counsel at Munger Tolles & Olson was filed so late.

In a hearing on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger heard arguments from both the DOJ and counsel for Munger Tolles, but ultimately said that the government had failed to justify the late filing, given that the case was rapidly approaching its December trial date, when the DOJ...

