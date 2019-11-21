Boustani Atty Downplays Bribery To Close $2B Fraud Case

Law360, New York (November 21, 2019, 10:29 PM EST) -- In his closing statement at a Brooklyn federal bribery and money laundering trial Thursday, an attorney for Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani diminished the seriousness of bribery — comparing it to tipping — and argued that his client should be acquitted despite funneling millions to bankers and Mozambican officials. The federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, where Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani is on trial on bribery charges. (AP) The government claims Boustani conspired with others to funnel $200 million in project funds into the pockets of Mozambican government officials and Credit Suisse bankers in his work selling maritime projects for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS