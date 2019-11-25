States Urge 9th Circ. To Preserve Block On Public Charge Rule

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:28 PM EST) -- More than a dozen states have urged the Ninth Circuit to maintain a lower court order blocking the Trump administration from carrying out a policy to penalize immigrants found likely to need public benefits. The coalition of 13 states, including Washington, Massachusetts and New Jersey, said on Friday that the policy will encourage immigrants and mixed-status families to forgo using federal public assistance and lean on state assistance instead. The states had initially brought the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in August, just days after the 837-page final rule was released to make those considered a "public charge"...

