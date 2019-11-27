AGs, Enviros Take Aim At EPA's Methane Standard Rollbacks

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from several states, environmental advocates and others have panned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to roll back Obama-era rules that strengthened methane emissions standards for new and modified oil and gas infrastructure, saying there's no justification for the move. In a comment period that closed Nov. 25, attorneys general from California, New York, Illinois and 16 other states, along with attorneys for the cities of Chicago and Denver and the District of Columbia, asked the EPA to withdraw its September proposal because it flies in the face of the agency's responsibilities under the Clean Air Act and fails...

