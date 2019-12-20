Biggest Native American Rulings From The 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:14 PM EST) -- Federal courts handed key wins to tribes in the past six months by blocking a proposed Arizona mine and requiring more Federal Communications Commission review for 5G infrastructure, but also rebuffed Native American voters' challenge to a North Dakota law and ordered the Seneca Nation to fork over casino revenue to New York. What could have been the most important tribal victory proved short-lived, as a Fifth Circuit panel’s decision upholding the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act was set aside when the court recently decided to rehear the case. Here, Law360 takes a look at some of the highest-profile...

