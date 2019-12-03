Elon Musk Tells Jury 'Pedo Guy' Tweet Wasn't Literal

Law360, Los Angeles (December 3, 2019, 11:39 PM EST) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk told a California federal jury Tuesday that he was merely trading insults when he tweeted that a British cave diver was a "pedo guy," saying he couldn't have defamed the man because he didn't mean the statement literally. Taking the stand before a packed courtroom on the first day of a defamation trial in downtown Los Angeles, Musk testified that he became angry when spelunker Vernon Unsworth disparaged his idea to build a miniature submarine to rescue a Thai children's soccer team trapped in an underwater cave. Unsworth, who captured worldwide fame for helping rescue the 12...

