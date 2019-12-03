TikTok Illegally Collected, Shared Children's Data, Parents Say

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 10:44 PM EST) -- A proposed class of parents and children on Tuesday accused popular short-form video app TikTok of tracking, collecting and sharing personally identifiable information about children under the age of 13 without parental consent, according to a suit lodged in Illinois federal court. Sherri LeShore, an Illinois mother, and Laura Lopez, a California mother, said in their complaint that in its "quest to generate profits," TikTok and its owner, China-based ByteDance Technology Co. Ltd., are violating children's privacy and consequently endangering children. "These unfair and deceptive business practices have had serious ramifications, including, but not limited to, children being stalked online by...

