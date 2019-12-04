Elon Musk 'Pedo' Tweet 'A Life Sentence,' Cave Diver Testifies

Law360, Los Angeles (December 4, 2019, 11:12 PM EST) -- A British cave diver took the stand Wednesday in his defamation suit against Elon Musk, telling a California jury the Tesla CEO's tweet calling him a "pedo guy" branded him as a pedophile, and that the resulting shame and humiliation felt like "a life sentence without parole." Vernon Unsworth, who captured worldwide fame for helping rescue 12 young soccer players and their coach from an underwater cave, told a packed courtroom in downtown Los Angeles that after he called Musk's idea to use a rescue minisub a "PR stunt," the SpaceX billionaire responded by calling him a "pedo guy" in a...

